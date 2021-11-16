 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Armenia and Azerbaijan halt clashes after talks with Russian military – MoD

16 Nov, 2021 17:21
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Kremlin via REUTERS
The defense ministers of both Armenia and Azerbaijan have spoken to their Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, on Tuesday, following reports of a clash that may have endangered the year-old Nagorno-Karabakh truce brokered by Moscow.

Shoigu called on both countries to stop all activities that threaten to escalate the situation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday. Shortly afterward, Moscow announced that both sides had halted clashes.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of invading its territory and capturing a dozen servicemen and four positions along the border. Baku’s forces are using tanks and artillery as well, Yerevan claimed.

Azerbaijan said it was acting in self-defense, targeting Armenian anti-tank weapons that fired on its positions over the weekend.

Russia helped mediate an end to the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020, which saw Azerbaijan recapture most of the disputed territory held by the Armenians since a bloody conflict in the early 1990s. The mountainous region, populated mainly by ethnic Armenians, is located inside Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders and has been a bone of contention between the two Transcaucasian countries since they declared independence from the Soviet Union.

