 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia begins delivery of advanced S-400 missile systems to India – Moscow

14 Nov, 2021 09:21
Get short URL
Russia begins delivery of advanced S-400 missile systems to India – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: S-400 air defense missile systems in Russia, 2018. © Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik
Russia has begun supplying India with state-of-the-art S-400 mobile air defense missile systems under the terms of a contract signed in 2018. Moscow has already delivered the top-of-the-range weaponry to China and Turkey.

“The deliveries of the S-400 equipment for India have started, and are proceeding according to schedule,” the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Dmitry Shugayev, told RIA Novosti. 

The value of the exports amounts to $5.4 billion.

The deal could potentially make India liable for penalties owing to the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law. The 2017 legislation imposed sanctions on Russia in response to alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Iran and North Korea were also targeted, for different stated reasons.

In October, a group of US senators introduced a bill that would exempt India, which Washington has drawn closer to amid the rise of China, from sanctions for buying the S-400s.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies