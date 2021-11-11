Putin offers Merkel way to solve Belarus border migrant crisis

The EU should restore contact with Minsk to resolve the migrant stand-off on the Belarusian-Polish border, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as the two spoke about the crisis by phone.

Putin told Merkel on Thursday that the European Union should resolve the migrant stalemate at the Polish-Belarus frontier in accordance with “international humanitarian law.” This is the second time the Russian president and the caretaker German chancellor have talked on the phone in the past two days. DETAILS TO FOLLOW