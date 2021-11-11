 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin offers Merkel way to solve Belarus border migrant crisis

11 Nov, 2021 16:08
The EU should restore contact with Minsk to resolve the migrant stand-off on the Belarusian-Polish border, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as the two spoke about the crisis by phone.

Putin told Merkel on Thursday that the European Union should resolve the migrant stalemate at the Polish-Belarus frontier in accordance with “international humanitarian law.” This is the second time the Russian president and the caretaker German chancellor have talked on the phone in the past two days.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

