Nord Stream 2 ready for launch, Gazprom top manager tells investors

8 Nov, 2021 14:37
FILE PHOTO. Landfall facilities in Russia in September 2021. ©Nord Stream 2 / Nikolai Ryutin
The natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany “is complete and ready for launch,” a senior manager of Russian gas giant Gazprom told investors.

The status report was given by Alexey Finikov, one of Gazprom's officials authorized to speak on its behalf with third parties, in a closed phone conference with investors, TASS reported on Monday.

The construction of the underwater pipeline, which is set to expand Russia's capacity to deliver the fuel directly to Germany, was completed in September. In mid-October, Gazprom said the pipeline was filled with gas.

The company said deliveries may start as soon as it is given the green light by Bundesnetzagentur, the German regulator of various communications, including gas distribution networks.

