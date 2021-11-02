Top Russian security chief met with CIA director Burns amid worsening relations

CIA director William Burns visited Moscow to discuss the ever-worsening Russian-American relations, meeting with National Security Council head Nikolai Patrushev, the presidential body has said in a statement.

The brief statement, issued by the National Security Council to the media on Tuesday, mentioned neither any details from the meeting, nor when it exactly took place.

A short photoshoot at the start of the meeting showed the two security officials greet each other with a nod of the head. Patrushev and Burns then sat down for a discussion surrounded by a small delegation and translators, apparently mentioning US President Joe Biden by name.

Also on rt.com Russia explains why there is no more diplomacy with NATO

DETAILS TO FOLLOW