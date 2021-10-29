 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gazprom strikes gas supply deal with Moldova on ‘mutually beneficial terms,’ averting emergency

29 Oct, 2021 21:10
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Aleksandr Galperin
Russia’s energy giant Gazprom has agreed to extend its gas supply contract with Moldova for five years, the company said as Chisinau confirmed that the sides also agreed on Moldova’s debt restitution formula.

Gazprom and Chisinau “have extended the contract on the Russian gas supplies to the Moldovan customers for five years, starting on November 1,” the company said late on Friday in a short statement. The deal was struck on “mutually beneficial terms,” it added.

The deal comes after weeks of stalled talks between the Russian company and Moldova as the contract was previously held up by disagreements over pricing and mounting unpaid bills. Moldova has accumulated a debt amounting to $709 million and the St. Petersburg-based energy giant was insisting that it would not provide its product at a loss.

Gazprom did not elaborate on the way the differences were eventually resolved. Moldova’s infrastructure ministry confirmed the deal and said that it involved a mutually agreed “price calculation formula” and Moldova’s debt audit.

Should the sides have not come to an agreement, Moldova might have faced a drastic energy crisis. Last week, the nation’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that a state of emergency could be introduced in case talks in Moscow were unsuccessful.

The tense situation prompted some allegations that Moscow sought to exert pressure on Chisinau to tear up its deal with the EU. However, Gazprom maintained that the situation had nothing to do with politics and that the company was simply unwilling to operate at a loss.

