Russia will cut gas supply to Moldova unless debt is paid and new contract signed before December 1 – Gazprom

After failed attempts to renew a long-term contract for gas from Russia to Moldova, which is suffering from shortages, Gazprom has announced that deliveries could be stopped next month unless Chisinau pays its debt.

The company has said that Moldova's government has created the gas supply crisis the country now finds itself in. It added that Chisinau's total debt is $709 million at the moment.

However, Gazprom insisted that that the situation has nothing to do with politics, since the company just can't afford to operate at a loss.

Moldova declared a state of emergency over the shortage of natural gas on Friday. The crisis unfolded amid record-high spot prices and after a 2008 contract with Russia’s Gazprom expired in September.

The deliveries were continued as a stop-gap measure throughout October, but the sides failed to agree on terms for renewal.

Earlier on Saturday, Moldovan Vice Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who led his country’s gas delegation to Moscow, reported a lack of progress in negotiations. The Russian side required “financial and non-financial conditions, including the settlement of the historic debt,” he said in a Facebook post, claiming that the resulting cost of the case was “higher than the offers on the international gas markets.”

