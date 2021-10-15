Massive prison riot breaks out in southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz, hundreds of inmates involved as police respond – reports

A large riot has broken out in a penal colony located in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz, with up to 600 inmates reportedly taking part in the violence. Police eventually brought the situation under control, authorities said.

The riot broke out on Friday in a prison located in the capital city of the southern Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. According to local media reports, between 200 to 600 inmates could have been involved in the disturbance. The massive rioting was reportedly prompted by a conflict between some prisoners and the administration.

The inmates reportedly damaged doors within at least one of the colony’s areas, destroying surveillance cameras and barricading themselves inside the building. Footage circulating online purports to show multiple police vehicles, including armored trucks, heading toward the colony.

The situation at the facility remains “under control,” the local ombudsman office told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the agency's source reported the riot was quelled by law enforcement units.

So far, there has been no information on any victims, an official told TASS news agency.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!