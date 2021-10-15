 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Massive prison riot breaks out in southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz, hundreds of inmates involved as police respond – reports

15 Oct, 2021 18:46
Get short URL
Massive prison riot breaks out in southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz, hundreds of inmates involved as police respond – reports
Police vehicles seen blocking road towards the prison in which mass riot have taken place. © RT
A large riot has broken out in a penal colony located in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz, with up to 600 inmates reportedly taking part in the violence. Police eventually brought the situation under control, authorities said.

The riot broke out on Friday in a prison located in the capital city of the southern Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. According to local media reports, between 200 to 600 inmates could have been involved in the disturbance. The massive rioting was reportedly prompted by a conflict between some prisoners and the administration.

The inmates reportedly damaged doors within at least one of the colony’s areas, destroying surveillance cameras and barricading themselves inside the building. Footage circulating online purports to show multiple police vehicles, including armored trucks, heading toward the colony.

The situation at the facility remains “under control,” the local ombudsman office told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the agency's source reported the riot was quelled by law enforcement units.

So far, there has been no information on any victims, an official told TASS news agency.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies