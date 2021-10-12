 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

WATCH: Star Wars cosplayers from Russia’s Yakutia region build impressive life-size replica of rebel alliance X-Wing starfighter

12 Oct, 2021 16:03
Get short URL
A group of Star Wars fans in Russia's northern province of Yakutia have recreated an X-wing starfighter, which first appeared in the 1977 movie “Star Wars: A New Hope”. © Reuters / Instagram / @just.ayaal
A group of Star Wars fans in Russia's northern province of Yakutia have recreated an X-wing starfighter, which first appeared in the 1977 movie “Star Wars: A New Hope”. © Reuters / Instagram / @just.ayaal

By Jonny Tickle

Cosplayers from Yakutia, in the heart of Siberia, have completed a model of an X-Wing, the iconic starfighter from Star Wars. The replica took three months to complete, with the team making sure to recreate every detail perfectly.

Yakutia is famed as being Russia’s coldest region, and a flight to its capital – Yakutsk – takes over six hours from Moscow.

The creation, installed in the Urdel youth park in Yakutsk on Sunday, was built by a team of enthusiasts who have previously built other Star Wars spacecraft, such as the Razor Crest ship from the TV spin-off series The Mandalorian.

According to news agency RIA Novosti, team leader Ayaal Fedorov was accompanied by five helpers who had different roles in building the starfighter. The team also made replicas of the famous droids R2D2 and C3PO. The craft itself is made of wood.

Also on rt.com WATCH Mandalorian ship get DESTROYED by Siberian ‘mini-tornado’, weeks after Star Wars fans erect ‘Razor Crest’ replica on hill

“It’s going to be the coolest cosplay ever!” Fedorov wrote on Instagram.

The X-Wing first made its screen debut in 1977, in the first-ever film of the Star Wars saga. It has since featured extensively throughout the franchise’s numerous movies.

The creators will hope that the fate of their starfighter is brighter than the Razor Crest made last March. This creation, also made of wood, lasted for less than a month after being blown away by inclement weather.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies