WATCH: Star Wars cosplayers from Russia’s Yakutia region build impressive life-size replica of rebel alliance X-Wing starfighter

Cosplayers from Yakutia, in the heart of Siberia, have completed a model of an X-Wing, the iconic starfighter from Star Wars. The replica took three months to complete, with the team making sure to recreate every detail perfectly.

Yakutia is famed as being Russia’s coldest region, and a flight to its capital – Yakutsk – takes over six hours from Moscow.

The creation, installed in the Urdel youth park in Yakutsk on Sunday, was built by a team of enthusiasts who have previously built other Star Wars spacecraft, such as the Razor Crest ship from the TV spin-off series The Mandalorian.

According to news agency RIA Novosti, team leader Ayaal Fedorov was accompanied by five helpers who had different roles in building the starfighter. The team also made replicas of the famous droids R2D2 and C3PO. The craft itself is made of wood.

“It’s going to be the coolest cosplay ever!” Fedorov wrote on Instagram.

The X-Wing first made its screen debut in 1977, in the first-ever film of the Star Wars saga. It has since featured extensively throughout the franchise’s numerous movies.

The creators will hope that the fate of their starfighter is brighter than the Razor Crest made last March. This creation, also made of wood, lasted for less than a month after being blown away by inclement weather.

