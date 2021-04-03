 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Life-size replica of Mandalorian ship ‘Razor Crest’ slides downhill after being hit by ‘mini tornado’ in Siberia (VIDEO)

3 Apr, 2021 12:50
© Instagram / just.ayaal

A team of fans assembled the replica of ‘Razor Crest’ gunship last month. The vessel, which was piloted by bounty hunter Din Djarin, the lead character in the show, was then put on display in a park in the city of Yakutsk, Russia.

The ship did not stand for long, however, as it fell victim to local weather. A gust of wind toppled the installation on the hill, sending it rolling down a snowy slope. 

The replica’s designer, Ayaal Fydorov, told a local media that his vessel was destroyed by a sudden “mini tornado.”

“No one was hurt. We were sitting in a car – it was slightly tilted [by the wind], and later the ship [got tilted as well],” he said.

“Everything happened very fast,” Fyodorov said, adding that he was going to collect the broken parts and think about restoring the ship. “Of course, we will not give up, and I think many will support us.”

