EU condemnation of Russia-Belarus integration plan is illegal meddling in action of sovereign countries, says Union State official

By condemning the integration of Russia and Belarus, members of the European Parliament are trying to influence cooperation between Moscow and Minsk, in what amounts to foreign interference in the internal affairs of two nations.

That’s according to Dmitry Mezentsev, the former Russian ambassador to Belarus, who now serves as State Secretary of the Union State.

Russia and Belarus signed the Union State treaty in 1999, but many of its proposals have not been realized. According to the document’s text, the two nations planned to create a joint parliament, court and cabinet. Moscow and Minsk also pledged to develop a shared currency, military and customs space, as well as share a flag, constitution and head of state. Although none of these proposals has been achieved, great strides have been made in recent months to finally increase integration.

Speaking on Thursday, Mezentsev slammed a resolution adopted by the European Parliament the previous day, which condemned Moscow for its support of Minsk and attacked the Union integration program.

“The European Parliament should consider how to develop and strengthen relations within the European Union, which is their own way of responding to modern challenges and threats,” he said. “There is no reason to believe that the competence of the European Parliament extends to the plans and strategic objectives that Russia and Belarus have defined for themselves as independent and sovereign states.”

In addition, the diplomat stressed that accusations the Union State would violate Belarus’ sovereignty are far from the truth and accused the MEPs of breaking the tradition of respect for the right of nations to determine their own goals and priorities.

“It is naive to believe that the document passed by the European Parliament can somehow slow down the negotiation process,” he continued.

Last month, following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Putin revealed that both sides had agreed on 28 joint programs for the Union State, including the consolidation of the gas market.

Despite discussions on further integration, Lukashenko has denied rumors that Belarus will soon become a part of Russia. Speaking to CNN last month, the long-time leader called these proposals “an invention of the collective West.”

