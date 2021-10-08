WATCH: Crowds of rescuers cheer as child is lifted out from under concrete slab in rubble of collapsed Georgian apartment building
In a video posted from the scene, a group of people can be seen lifting a fallen concrete slab, before pulling free a young child.
Another clip, posted on social media, shows a woman being helped down from a crane by emergency service workers.
The five-story building collapsed on Friday morning, with ambulance teams and firefighters racing to the scene. Media reports initially indicated that an unknown number of people were believed to be under the rubble, including children.Also on rt.com Rescuers at scene after residential building collapses in Georgia's Batumi, reports of people under rubble, including children
No information about the cause of the collapse has been made available, but several similar incidents have happened in recent weeks, with dozens of families being evacuated from their homes.
