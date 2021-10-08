 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Crowds of rescuers cheer as child is lifted out from under concrete slab in rubble of collapsed Georgian apartment building

8 Oct, 2021 09:58
Rescue workers and bystanders let out a jubilant cry on Friday morning in Georgia’s second city, Batumi, after a child was saved from beneath the wreckage of a collapsed residential building, where people are reportedly trapped.

In a video posted from the scene, a group of people can be seen lifting a fallen concrete slab, before pulling free a young child.

Another clip, posted on social media, shows a woman being helped down from a crane by emergency service workers.

The five-story building collapsed on Friday morning, with ambulance teams and firefighters racing to the scene. Media reports initially indicated that an unknown number of people were believed to be under the rubble, including children.

No information about the cause of the collapse has been made available, but several similar incidents have happened in recent weeks, with dozens of families being evacuated from their homes.

