Rescuers at scene after residential building collapses in Georgia's Batumi, reports of people under rubble, including children
Ambulance teams and firefighters have since been called to the scene, while police have set up a cordon around the site. Videos shared online show rescue workers using heavy machinery to try and sift through the wreckage of the building.
Local media reports that residents, potentially including children, may be buried beneath the rubble. No information about the causes of the collapse have yet been made public.
Earlier this week, a residential building in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, collapsed, with four families escaping injury but losing their homes.Also on rt.com Despite millions of dollars & NATO/EU promises, Western powers are finding out that Georgia is a tricky place to play politics
In August, 90 separate households were evacuated from their apartments after a slope near the building collapsed during construction work, sparking fears it could weaken its foundations.
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.