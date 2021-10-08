Rescuers at scene after residential building collapses in Georgia's Batumi, reports of people under rubble, including children

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge explosion hits Shiite Mosque in Afghan province of Kunduz, dozens killed – reports
8 Oct, 2021 08:21
Emergency services are responding after part of a five-story apartment building collapsed in Georgia's second city, Batumi, on Friday, with reports indicating that an unknown number of people are injured or trapped beneath rubble.

Ambulance teams and firefighters have since been called to the scene, while police have set up a cordon around the site. Videos shared online show rescue workers using heavy machinery to try and sift through the wreckage of the building.

Local media reports that residents, potentially including children, may be buried beneath the rubble. No information about the causes of the collapse have yet been made public.

Earlier this week, a residential building in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, collapsed, with four families escaping injury but losing their homes.

In August, 90 separate households were evacuated from their apartments after a slope near the building collapsed during construction work, sparking fears it could weaken its foundations.

