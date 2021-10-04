Nord Stream 2 pipeline begins filling with gas in preparation for pumping supplies to EU, operators say, as energy crisis worsens
4 Oct, 2021 14:59
The first segment of the now-completed Nord Stream 2 underwater pipeline is being filled with gas in advance of final authorization from German regulators to turn on the taps, the company behind the scheme has revealed.
