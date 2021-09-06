The last pipe of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 has been welded, operator announces

The final pipe of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project has been welded and will be lowered into the seabed of the Baltic Sea, the operator of the Russian project, Nord Stream 2 AG, said on Monday.

According to the company, it will now dock the German section with the Danish one and will proceed with pre-commissioning activities with the aim of having the pipeline in operation by the end of 2021.

“On September 6, 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline,” the company said in a press release.“The pipe number 200,858 will be lowered onto the seabed in German waters. As the next step, the section of the pipe coming from the German shore will be connected to the section coming from the Danish waters in a so-called above water tie-in.”

The Nord Stream 2 project consists of two pipelines designed to carry some 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Siberian gas fields in Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project has seen numerous roadblocks, with the US government threatening the companies and states involved in the construction with sanctions.

“Nord Stream 2 will contribute to meeting long-term needs of the European energy market for gas imports, improving supply security and reliability, and providing gas under sensible economic conditions,” said Nord Stream 2 AG.

