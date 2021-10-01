Lithuania boosts number of border troops & orders them to build barbed-wire fence as migrant crisis worsens on Belarusian frontier
Arvydas Anušauskas also noted that the troops had been tasked with building a concertina barbed wire fence to stop asylum seekers illegally crossing the border.
On 21 September, Lithuania revealed that 2,800 migrants from across the Belarusian border had applied for asylum in the country since the start of August – significantly more than in the entire year of 2020. There have also been reports of deaths at the frontier.Also on rt.com As EU states build walls to stop migrants, ECHR tells Poland & Latvia to provide shelter for those crossing Belarusian border
The migrant crisis on the border started earlier this summer, when Lithuania reported increased illegal migration, with foreign nationals, mainly from the Middle East, attempting to cross into the European Union via Belarus. It began after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that his country would no longer make any effort to stop illegal immigration.
Vilnius’ treatment of asylum seekers has also incurred the wrath of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Last month, Lithuania sent five Afghan migrants back to Belarus despite an ECHR court order that they should be allowed to stay.Also on rt.com Poland ‘illegally’ refused entry to asylum seekers at border with Belarus, stranding them without food, water & shelter – Amnesty
Besides Lithuania, Poland and Latvia have also come under attack for their treatment of migrants crossing over from Belarus. The ECHR has demanded that the Polish and Latvian authorities provide food, water, clothing, adequate medical care and shelter to the migrants, while London-based human rights NGO Amnesty International has slammed Warsaw for stranding 32 Afghan migrants in no-man’s-land.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.