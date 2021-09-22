 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

‘Squeezing us out of the market’: Russia’s space agency chief rules out any cooperation with Musk & ‘direct competitor’ SpaceX

22 Sep, 2021 11:00
Get short URL
‘Squeezing us out of the market’: Russia’s space agency chief rules out any cooperation with Musk & ‘direct competitor’ SpaceX
(L) Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of the Roscosmos State Corporation. © RIA / Evgeny Biyatov; (R) Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX. © AFP / SAUL MARTINEZ

By Jonny Tickle

The general director of Russian space agency Roscosmos has accused Elon Musk’s SpaceX of attempting to squeeze it out of the market by operating at a significant loss, calling cooperation between the two “hardly possible.”

Speaking at the Youth Orbit conference on Tuesday, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin explained that the state organization would not work with Musk.

“It is hardly possible for our organizations to have any cooperation with SpaceX, because they are our direct competitors,” Rogozin said.

According to the space agency head, SpaceX is likely making losses that are subsidized by funds from the Pentagon and other American government agencies, making them hard to compete with because there is no “fair fight.”

Also on rt.com Russia invites Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson to launch of rocket taking crew to record first feature-film shot in space

Until last year, the American space program relied on Roscosmos rockets to send its astronauts to space.

Musk and Rogozin have a long relationship, and regularly communicate in the public eye, often on Twitter. Last month, the Russian space chief invited the SpaceX founder to the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a space launch facility located in Kazakhstan but leased by Russia. Musk is yet to publicly accept the offer.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies