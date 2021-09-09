Russian soldier killed in road blast in Syria’s Homs province – Defense Ministry
9 Sep, 2021 19:42
A Russian serviceman has been killed after his armored vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in Syria’s Homs province, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Russian military police were reconnoitering a path of a humanitarian convoy in Syria's Homs province on September 9 when there was a roadside bomb explosion," the ministry said in a statement. At least one Russian soldier died in the incident, it added.
