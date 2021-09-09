Putin bestows Russia's highest honor on ‘hero’ emergencies minister who died in fatal Arctic accident after observing rescue drill

Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed his country's highest award posthumously to Evgeny Zinichev, the Minister for Emergency Situations, who died on Wednesday after watching drills on a visit to the Arctic city of Norilsk.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed that Zinichev would receive the title Hero of the Russian Federation, which is awarded for "service to the Russian state and nation, usually connected with a heroic feat of valor". According to the release, the title is being bestowed on Zinichev "for heroism, bravery and courage shown in the line of duty."

Speaking to journalists later on Thursday, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that details of Zinichev's funeral would be announced shortly. "We expect that the president will definitely go to say goodbye," he added.

Zinichev had previously served as Putin's personal aide-de-camp and, in a message published shortly after details of the incident emerged, the president described him as a "reliable and faithful friend" and a "professional of the highest rank."

"We have lost a true combat officer, a comrade, a man close to all of us, of great inner strength, courage and bravery," Putin said. "For me, it is an irreplaceable personal loss."

It is understood that the minister died while attempting to rescue documentary filmmaker Alexander Melnik, who had joined the group observing emergency preparedness drills in the Arctic region. Melnik reportedly fell from a ledge into the water, and Zinichev attempted to rescue him. Neither man survived.

RT correspondent Semyon Senderov was also present, covering the emergency workers' exercises as part of the media delegation. According to him, "we were standing next to Zinichev for most of the drill... For the whole time, he was among the spectators and not actually taking part – so it's particularly hard to believe what has just happened."

