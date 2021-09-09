Putin bestows Russia's highest honor on ‘hero’ emergencies minister who died in fatal Arctic accident after observing rescue drill
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed that Zinichev would receive the title Hero of the Russian Federation, which is awarded for "service to the Russian state and nation, usually connected with a heroic feat of valor". According to the release, the title is being bestowed on Zinichev "for heroism, bravery and courage shown in the line of duty."
Speaking to journalists later on Thursday, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that details of Zinichev's funeral would be announced shortly. "We expect that the president will definitely go to say goodbye," he added.Also on rt.com ‘Irreplaceable personal loss’: Putin offers condolences to family of Russian emergencies minister who died trying to save a life
Zinichev had previously served as Putin's personal aide-de-camp and, in a message published shortly after details of the incident emerged, the president described him as a "reliable and faithful friend" and a "professional of the highest rank."
"We have lost a true combat officer, a comrade, a man close to all of us, of great inner strength, courage and bravery," Putin said. "For me, it is an irreplaceable personal loss."
It is understood that the minister died while attempting to rescue documentary filmmaker Alexander Melnik, who had joined the group observing emergency preparedness drills in the Arctic region. Melnik reportedly fell from a ledge into the water, and Zinichev attempted to rescue him. Neither man survived.Also on rt.com Head of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry dies in line of duty, attempting to ‘save a life’ during exercises near Arctic city Norilsk
RT correspondent Semyon Senderov was also present, covering the emergency workers' exercises as part of the media delegation. According to him, "we were standing next to Zinichev for most of the drill... For the whole time, he was among the spectators and not actually taking part – so it's particularly hard to believe what has just happened."
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.