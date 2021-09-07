Indian troops to fight side-by-side with Russian tanks & soldiers as part of massive war-games simulating anti-terrorism operation
In a statement issued by Moscow's Ministry of Defense on Monday, defense chiefs announced that "India's military units will take part in the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise."
According to officials, "upon arrival, military personnel from India were given Russian equipment, including T-72 B3 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, which they will use to participate in the main stage of the exercise."
At least 200 of New Delhi's forces are taking part in the two-week-long drills, held on Russian soil. According to defense sources, a total of nine countries are involved in the exercises, with eight observers, including China and Pakistan. "The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations while they plan and execute their drills,” the organizers say.Also on rt.com Tanks, choppers and drones aid Russian & Indian troops perfecting their skills at Indra-2021 joint anti-terrorist drills (VIDEO)
The focus of the exercises is understood to be on combatting terrorist operations, and a large number of Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are sending soldiers to share skills and rehearse missions. Moscow has warned in recent weeks that instability in Afghanistan since the US troop withdrawal last month could spill over into neighboring nations, and has stepped up training with partners in the region as a result.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.