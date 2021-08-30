Another close Navalny associate leaves Russia: Spokeswoman Yarmysh travels to Finland after legal troubles, Interfax reports
Citing two unnamed sources, Moscow news agency Interfax reported that Yarmysh had left for Finland. She is yet to make a statement.
If confirmed, Yarmysh's move follows that of another Navalny team member, Lyubov Sobol, who departed earlier this month after receiving a one-and-half-year sentence of 'restricted freedom,' including a ban against traveling outside the Moscow region. However, Sobol has indicated that she intends to return.Also on rt.com Alexey Navalny is correct about anti-Russia sanctions: His own situation proves they've achieved nothing & are counterproductive
On August 16, a Moscow court also sentenced Yarmysh to the same punishment. She too was part of the so-called 'Sanitary Case,' with Sobol. The charges, leveled against ten Navalny associates, accuse the group of inciting people to gather for unauthorised protests in violation of restrictions at preventing the spread of Covid-19, earlier this year.
If confirmed, Yarmysh will be joining the likes of Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov, who has also moved to the EU. Volkov is based in Lithuania.
