Turkey has ‘no hesitations’ about buying second batch of Russian-made S-400 missile systems, Erdogan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he has no doubts about Turkey buying another batch of S-400 anti-aircraft systems from Moscow. Earlier, the Russian exporter said a new contract will likely be signed by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters on board his plane as he returned from a visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday, Erdogan said defense cooperation with Russia is expanding, with the procurement of S-400 missile systems expected to go smoothly.

We have no hesitations about the purchase of a second batch of S-400s from Russia. Turkey and Russia are taking a lot of steps, whether it be with S-400s or other areas in the defense industry.

“In my last telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, we discussed this topic. When I travel to Russia, we will discuss it again,” Erdogan added.

Earlier this week, Alexander Mikheev, director general of Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-owned arms exporter company, said a new contract with Turkey on S-400s was expected to be signed shortly. “We expect that the second contract on S-400 for Turkey will be signed this year,” he said.

READ MORE: Turkey tells US purchase of Russian S-400 defense system is a ‘done deal’



The first contract between Turkey and Russia on the air-defense systems was signed back in late 2017. The $2.5 billion deal envisioned delivery of four full S-400 batteries, including launchers, command and logistics vehicles, as well as missiles for the system. The deliveries of the systems began in 2019 and have been completed.

Ankara’s move prompted a furious reaction in the US, with Washington repeatedly attempting to pressure Turkey into abandoning the deal, claiming S-400s were incompatible with and even potentially dangerous for NATO systems.

Turkey, however, has not bowed to the pressure, with the S-400 issue leaving a major dent on the country’s relations with the US. The deal ultimately prompted Washington to kick Ankara out of the F-35 fifth-generation fighter program, canceling sales of the aircraft.

Also on rt.com Turkey is straddling a fine line between being friend or foe to the US, EU, and NATO

Washington also targeted Turkey’s defense sector with sanctions last December and has threatened further penalties if Ankara was to purchase more arms systems from Moscow.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!