Russia’s monthly death toll with Covid tops record 50,000 as nation battles Delta variant

Russia’s mortality among patients with Covid-19 shot past 50,000 in July, newly-released government data shows amid the third wave of infections.

The coronavirus was the main cause of 38,922 deaths across Russia in July, federal statistics agency Rosstat said in its monthly report.

In 6,655 additional cases, the virus was listed as the suspected chief cause of death or an underlying condition, and nearly 4,850 more infected people died from reasons unrelated to Covid-19.

The estimated death toll among people with Covid-19 nearly doubled since June.

Tatyana Golikova, the deputy prime minister who leads the Covid task force, said the virus heavily contributed to the overall increase in the mortality rate by 18.6% compared to the same period last year.

Russia has been hit by a third wave of infections, as Moscow and surrounding areas remain the top hotspot, along with St. Petersburg, the nation’s second most populous city.

The majority of Russian regions imposed vaccine mandates for certain categories of public servants and service workers in order to address the slow uptake in vaccination amid the spread of the more contagious and lethal Delta variant of the virus.

Just around 25% of the population are fully vaccinated.

