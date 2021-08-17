‘Prepare for the worst’: Like Bin Laden, Taliban is another ‘American project’ & ‘US scam against Muslims’ – Chechnya’s Kadyrov

The capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban is “another American scam against Muslims.” That’s according to Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, who suggested that the terrorist group is controlled by Washington.

Speaking on a video posted by one of his sons, Adam, Kadyrov urged everyone to be on guard.

“America has come up with another scam against Muslims. They said they would never get out of [Afghanistan], and now they’ve abandoned everyone and run away,” Kadyrov said. “Imagine, for decades, people have been dying there. Five years ago, there were already more than two million civilians killed!”

According to the Chechen leader, the Taliban is an American project and is not to be trusted. He compared the group to Bin Laden, the former leader of Al-Qaeda, who Washington funded in the war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Also on rt.com Like the Berlin Wall or the Twin Towers: footage of fleeing Afghans abandoned by US marks the end of an era for American supremacy

“So we, and our allied nations, need to strengthen our borders, prepare for the worst,” he continued, noting that Uzbeks, Tajiks, Kyrgyz, and Turkmen people must defend their borders well.

“It’s no problem for us. We will stop anyone who threatens our state, our sovereignty and our people,” he said.

Kadyrov, an ardent Muslim, regularly speaks out against terrorist organizations, such as Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). Like IS, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization on February 14, 2003, and its activities are outlawed nationwide.

Also on rt.com Afghan debacle is a sign of shift in global order: With Russian help, China quickly replacing US as world’s most important country

The situation in Afghanistan has intensified in recent weeks, following the US decision to withdraw its troops from the country. On Sunday, militants from the Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul and declared that they had taken control of the entire nation, including all its major cities and border checkpoints. On the same day, ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Ghani became president of Afghanistan in September 2014, marking the first time in the country’s history that power was democratically transferred. Since his election, Ghani has enjoyed a close relationship with the US, which has pumped almost a trillion dollars into the country. According to a 2019 study by Brown University, Washington has spent around $978 billion in Afghanistan and Pakistan since 2001.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!