Russian firefighting plane crashes in Turkey, everyone on board killed (VIDEOS)

A Beriev Be-200 amphibious firefighting plane has crashed into a mountain during wildfire-extinguishing efforts in Turkey. Everyone on board – the Russian pilots and Turkish officials – has been killed.

The firefighting plane crashed into the mountain in Turkey’s southern region of Marash on Saturday. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the plane had five Russian servicemen and three Turkish officials on board.

Footage circulating online shows a plume of black smoke emitting from the crash site.

Rusya'dan kiralanan yangın söndürme uçağı #Kahramanmaraş'ta düştüUçakta pilotlarla birlikte 7 kişi bulunuyordu.Uçak Rusya'dan kiralanmış Adana yangın söndürme birimine bağlı bir uçaktı. pic.twitter.com/0T1AcWhXdp — ÇEBİ (@fadimemtr) August 14, 2021

Another video shows the plane flying extremely low above the mountains, then disappearing from sight behind one of the peaks. Moments after, smoke starts to rise above it.

The plane crashed shortly after releasing water, another grainy video available online shows. The aircraft was apparently unable to gain sufficient altitude after dumping its load, and collided with a mountain.

So far, no information on the potential cause of the crash has emerged. The Russian military has already dispatched a team of investigators to Turkey to examine the site of the crash.

A handful of firefighting aircraft have been sent to Turkey by Russia to assist the nation in its struggle with wildfires, which have plagued it in recent weeks. According to local media reports, the crashed Be-200 was attached to the Adana firefighting department.

