 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia proposes Pfizer test Sputnik Light as Covid booster shot after report of mRNA vaccines’ lowered efficacy against Delta

12 Aug, 2021 13:37
Get short URL
Russia proposes Pfizer test Sputnik Light as Covid booster shot after report of mRNA vaccines’ lowered efficacy against Delta
FILE PHOTO: A shipment of Sputnik V vaccines at Ezeiza International Airport near Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 9, 2021. © Maria Eugenia Cerutti / Argentina’s Presidency Press Office / AFP
A recent US study claims the Pfizer and Moderna Covid jabs have a lowered effectiveness against the highly contagious Delta variant. Sputnik V’s developers have now proposed that Pfizer test its ‘Light’ version as a booster shot.

The offer was made through Sputnik V’s official Twitter account, which is managed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The state-run agency bankrolled the vaccine’s development and handles its promotion overseas.

“Today RDIF offers Pfizer to start trial with Sputnik Light as booster,” the statement read. Sputnik Light is essentially the first component of Sputnik V, which is administered in two doses.

In a separate tweet, the RDIF pointed to a preprint, in which researchers analyzed the data of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota.

The study, which was reported on medRxiv last week and has not yet been peer reviewed, found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine dropped from 76% during the first half of 2021 to just 42% in July. The effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine decreased from 86% to 76% over the same period.

The researchers linked the change to the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the prevalence of which in Minnesota grew from 0.7% in May to over 70% in July.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines operate via a similar mechanism, since both belong to the class of mRNA vaccines, while Sputnik V and Sputnik Light are adenovirus vector vaccines.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that Sputnik V is 83% effective against the Delta variant, and its efficacy against severe cases is over 95%.

The Delta variant, which was first discovered last year in India, has been rapidly spreading across the globe. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta strain, which has become dominant in the country, is nearly twice as contagious as the previous variants.

Also on rt.com ‘Politics’ prevents highly-effective Sputnik V’s approval by WHO & European regulator – leading Australian epidemiologist to RT

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies