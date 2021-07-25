 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian fleet & aircraft showcase military might in Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg (WATCH LIVE)

25 Jul, 2021 07:58
Get short URL
Russian fleet & aircraft showcase military might in Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg (WATCH LIVE)
© Alexander Galperin/Sputnik
Russia is holding its annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, which involves dozens of warships and aircraft.

A total of 54 vessels of different types and more than 4,000 servicemen are slated to participate in the main event. For the first time, the parade in St. Petersburg will features three nuclear-powered submarines.

A naval parade was held earlier in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, while similar events are planned in Sevastopol, Crimea, and Baltiysk, a city in the Russian enclave between Poland and Lithuania.

WATCH LIVE:

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies