Russian fleet & aircraft showcase military might in Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg (WATCH LIVE)

Russia is holding its annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, which involves dozens of warships and aircraft.

A total of 54 vessels of different types and more than 4,000 servicemen are slated to participate in the main event. For the first time, the parade in St. Petersburg will features three nuclear-powered submarines.

A naval parade was held earlier in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, while similar events are planned in Sevastopol, Crimea, and Baltiysk, a city in the Russian enclave between Poland and Lithuania.

WATCH LIVE:

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!