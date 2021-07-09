No sex after vaccination! Regional Russian politician tells local citizens they must avoid hanky panky after Covid-19 jab

The Ministry of Health in a Russian region less than 1000km away from Moscow has recommended that those vaccinated against Covid-19 refrain from having sex after receiving the jab, declaring it to be too strenuous.

Speaking on Thursday, the deputy minister of health in Saratov, Denis Grayfer, explained that sex is “a very energy-consuming activity,” and it’s not worth the risk of increased stress after being vaccinated. He didn't say how long sex should be avoided for.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the institution that created Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, earlier explained that physical activity after inoculation is not prohibited, unless a person drives himself to exhaustion. Once that happens, there is no longer enough glucose necessary for cell division.

Along with strenuous physical activity, official recommendations in Russia say that those inoculated should refrain from saunas and alcohol consumption for three days.

Also on rt.com Moscow Mutation? Siberian Strain? WHO puts Covid-19 variant first discovered in Russia on special list for ‘extra monitoring’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!