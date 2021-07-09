 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No sex after vaccination! Regional Russian politician tells local citizens they must avoid hanky panky after Covid-19 jab

9 Jul, 2021 12:33
© Getty Images / MichaelLanghoff

By Jonny Tickle

The Ministry of Health in a Russian region less than 1000km away from Moscow has recommended that those vaccinated against Covid-19 refrain from having sex after receiving the jab, declaring it to be too strenuous.

Speaking on Thursday, the deputy minister of health in Saratov, Denis Grayfer, explained that sex is “a very energy-consuming activity,” and it’s not worth the risk of increased stress after being vaccinated. He didn't say how long sex should be avoided for.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the institution that created Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, earlier explained that physical activity after inoculation is not prohibited, unless a person drives himself to exhaustion. Once that happens, there is no longer enough glucose necessary for cell division.

Along with strenuous physical activity, official recommendations in Russia say that those inoculated should refrain from saunas and alcohol consumption for three days.

