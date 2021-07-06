Russian Pornhub & OnlyFans star Kris the Foxx falls to her death from 22th floor of St. Petersburg highrise in apparent suicide

Russian authorities are investigating after porn star Kristina Lisina, also known as Kris the Foxx, fell from a window on the 22nd floor of her apartment block in an apparent suicide. Her friends say she suffered from depression.

She was 23-years-old.

Her death, which happened in St. Petersburg, was announced online by her boyfriend, identified only as Rustam, who revealed that she passed away last week and asked for help with money for funeral arrangements.

Lisina was born in Minusinsk, a small town in Siberia, and was put up for adoption as a baby. Until the age of 18, she lived with a foster family. After finishing college in 2019, she moved to St. Petersburg, where she got a job in a bank. She left after just five days and opted to start working in the porn industry, eventually becoming successful in adult cinema.

According to her sister, Maria, who was also adopted, Lisina had decided to get out of porn, and she’d already bought an apartment for 15 million rubles ($200,000). Speaking to St. Petersburg newspaper Fontanka, Maria said that her sister was planning to open a beauty salon instead.

Her boyfriend disputes the claim about Lisina owning her own apartment and said that he provided for her financially. Speaking to Russian magazine StarHit, he said that she had issues with her mental health.

“I don’t know what could have helped her. Perhaps a psychologist,” he said. “I asked her many times to go to one, but she never did. All the mental problems she has come from her childhood: Kristina is an orphan, her foster mother took her from the orphanage, then gave her back.”

Speaking to the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, one of her friends said she suffered from depression but “did not disclose the reasons.”

“When she turned 18, her mother’s rights ended, and she was left alone. And so there was no wise mentor around her,” she theorized.

