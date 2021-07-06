Wreckage of Russian turboprop jet found by investigators in remote Far East as 28 passengers & crew feared dead in major incident

Rescuers searching for a passenger plane that lost contact with air traffic control in the Russian Far East announced on Tuesday that they have now discovered evidence that it crashed, and that they expect to find no survivors.

Speaking to TASS just hours after the Antonov-26 jet disappeared while over the Kamchatka Peninsula, Alexey Khrabrov, the director of the Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise which operated the flight, said that "we found the wreckage of the plane."

He added that he was unable to "say where and under what circumstances. Only tomorrow will there be more information." He added that rescuers were planning to use a helicopter to access the site where the plane had crashed.

Also on rt.com Aircraft with 28 people on board crashes near sea in bad weather conditions on remote Russian Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka

DETAILS TO FOLLOW