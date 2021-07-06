Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia's Far East

Air traffic controllers have lost contact with an Antonov An-26 aircraft flying over Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East. Efforts are underway to locate the plane, which was carrying 29 people at the time of its disappearance.

Authorities are currently “looking for details” about the aircraft's whereabouts, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Kamchatka Territory said. It's believed that there are 23 people and six crew members on board the plane.

Russian officials are investigating whether the plane’s disappearance was the result of safety rules violations. Two helicopters and an aircraft are involved in search operations near Palana, where the An-26 is believed to have gone missing.

