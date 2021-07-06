 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia's Far East

6 Jul, 2021 05:26
Get short URL
Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia's Far East
FILE PHOTO: An Antonov An-26 aircraft ©  REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Air traffic controllers have lost contact with an Antonov An-26 aircraft flying over Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East. Efforts are underway to locate the plane, which was carrying 29 people at the time of its disappearance.

Authorities are currently “looking for details” about the aircraft's whereabouts, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Kamchatka Territory said. It's believed that there are 23 people and six crew members on board the plane.

Russian officials are investigating whether the plane’s disappearance was the result of safety rules violations. Two helicopters and an aircraft are involved in search operations near Palana, where the An-26 is believed to have gone missing.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies