Sochi residents alerted to possible evacuation following dramatic subtropical thunderstorm in Russia's favorite resort (VIDEOS)

Emergency services in Sochi have sent out a warning to local residents and are preparing for possible evacuations after heavy rains caused rises in the levels of the rivers that pass through the former Winter Olympics host city.

Sunday thunderstorms have created a significant risk for those who live in the city center, with the Khorota and Matsesta rivers threatening to overflow their banks. Locals have been told to prepare their documents and basic necessities for a possible evacuation.

In areas near the city, such as Kudepsta, water levels have already increased significantly. Videos published online have shown the extent of the flooding, including from one local who had to physically hold their window shut to keep their house dry.

Eventually, the window gave in, destroying the interior of the property.

Another Kudepsta resident was seen swimming in the brown water that had flooded the area.

Other videos published online showed cars being dragged along by the torrents, with one taxi getting trapped under a bridge.

In Adler, to the south of Sochi, a popular tourist beach had been littered with tree branches, rocks, trash, and other debris.

On Riviera Beach, near the city center, unfazed tourists gathered on the strand to take photos in front of violent waves.

