WATCH LIVE: 18th edition of Putin's televised 'Direct Line' – latest Q&A marathon takes place as Russia faces new Covid-19 crisis

30 Jun, 2021 09:07
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his traditional live Questions & Answers session on Tuesday afternoon. The event comes as Russia is struggling to cope with a new wave of Covid-19 infection, driven by the Delta Variant.

This year marks the eighteenth edition of Putin’s long-format conversation with the country. He has now taken part in sixteen of them as president, and four as prime-minister.

Some of the previous sessions were over four hours long, with dozens of questions posed by both the journalistic corps and ordinary people to the Russian leader.

The event usually focuses on domestic affairs, with the threat of Covid-19 pandemic currently being among the most pressing issues in the country. However, foreign journalists regularly ask Putin about Russia’s position on the global stage, so comments on international relations can often also make the headlines.

