Google faces legal action in Russia over breaching personal data law

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has opened an administrative case against Google, after the US tech giant failed to comply with a law obliging foreign companies to keep all data on Russian users on Russian territory.

Google faces a fine of up to six million rubles ($82,060) if the regulator finds against it. Roskomnadzor also said that it's currently awaiting a response from Facebook and Twitter, after these platforms were told to localize Russian user data by July 1, or face fines.

The measure comes as part of the country’s campaign to establish control over Big Tech activities. Technology and social media firms have recently run into heightened awareness from state authorities across the world.

Russia has been slowing down the work of Twitter for more than three months. The punitive measure came after the administration of the micro-blogging platform refused to delete illegal content at the request of the regulator.

The country’s government is currently considering new regulation forcing foreign technology firms to open offices in Russia, or face penalties such as advertising bans.

In 2016, Russia blocked the website of the world’s largest professional network LinkedIn for failing to comply with the country’s data privacy law. LinkedIn pledged to stay in Russia and discuss all conditions with the regulator, however, the website has remained blocked.

