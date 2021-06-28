 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow FLOODED & city streets in gridlock as apocalyptic torrential thunderstorms & winds break Russian capital's record heatwave

28 Jun, 2021 12:31
By Jonny Tickle

First came intense, unprecedented heat, as Moscow baked in temperatures of 36°C (96°F) over the weekend. Then, on Monday afternoon, it was another story altogether, with flash rains flooding the city and causing traffic gridlock.

One of the capital’s main thoroughfares, Vernadsky Avenue, was turned into a lake, and became impassable by car.

At Yasenevo Metro Station, in the south of the city, water poured down the steps, flooding the concourse. The station was forced to close.

Nearby, a shopping center was turned into a waterfall and shoppers were drenched as rain cascaded through the ceiling.

Just outside the city, heavy winds destroyed everything in their path, even bringing down a crane at a construction site.

In Shchelkovo, just to the east of Moscow, lightning struck a transformer substation in a residential area, causing a deafening bang and a fire.

On Pravda Street, in the northern suburbs, heavy winds caused the roof of a building to collapse onto the street, with debris landing on cars.

However, one of the city’s more daring residents welcomed the rain as an opportunity to go for a swim.

