Moscow FLOODED & city streets in gridlock as apocalyptic torrential thunderstorms & winds break Russian capital's record heatwave
One of the capital’s main thoroughfares, Vernadsky Avenue, was turned into a lake, and became impassable by car.
At Yasenevo Metro Station, in the south of the city, water poured down the steps, flooding the concourse. The station was forced to close.
Nearby, a shopping center was turned into a waterfall and shoppers were drenched as rain cascaded through the ceiling.
Just outside the city, heavy winds destroyed everything in their path, even bringing down a crane at a construction site.
Construction crane collapses in Moscow's #Ramensky district amid heavy rains. No injuries have been reported thus far.
In Shchelkovo, just to the east of Moscow, lightning struck a transformer substation in a residential area, causing a deafening bang and a fire.
Lightning strikes a power station in Moscow's #Shchelkovo district, starting a fire, as #Moscow experiences heavy storms
On Pravda Street, in the northern suburbs, heavy winds caused the roof of a building to collapse onto the street, with debris landing on cars.
However, one of the city’s more daring residents welcomed the rain as an opportunity to go for a swim.
