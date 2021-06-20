 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Heavy rains cause flooding & MUDSLIDE in Krasnoyarsk, one of Siberia’s largest cities (VIDEOS)

20 Jun, 2021 18:51
FILE PHOTO: The flooding in Krasnoyarsk. © Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Siberia’s third-largest city, Krasnoyarsk, on Saturday, flooding the streets, causing a mudslide and leaving several districts without electricity.

Videos from the city of one million on the Yenisey River have captured vehicles navigating their way through the streets half-submerged in water, as the drainage system failed to cope with the showers.

Worse still, a mudslide descended from one of the city's hills, completely blocking traffic on one of the roads and damaging vehicles that were unlucky to get caught in it.

The city’s opera theater was also significantly affected by the rain, with water pouring down through the ceiling and flooding the foyer.

Residents in several districts of Krasnoyarsk complained that they were left without power due to the disaster.

Earlier this week, heavy rains paralyzed Russia’s Crimean peninsula, some 5,000 km away from Krasnoyarsk. A state of emergency was declared in the popular resort of Yalta, while several other cities and villages in the region experienced flooding and problems with electricity and water supply.

Also on rt.com Crimean authorities declare state of emergency as rainfall causes flash floods, leaving thousands without water & electricity

The anomaly comes as residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg are, in sharp contrast, begging for bit of rain, as Russia’s two largest cities suffocate from abnormal heat. Temperatures between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius will hold in the Russian capital for at least a week, meteorologists have warned. Meanwhile, St. Petersburg, one of the host cities of the ongoing Euro 2020, has beaten a 116-year-old temperature record, with the thermometer there showing 29.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

