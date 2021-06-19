At least 7 killed, 13 injured after twin-engine plane crash-lands in southwest Siberia

Several people were killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine Let L-410 aircraft made an emergency landing in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, southwestern Siberia. A total of 20 people were reportedly on board the plane.

Officials said that the aircraft crashed after one of its engines failed. A decision was made to attempt an emergency landing once the problem was noticed, according to a source who spoke with Russian media. The plane was reportedly carrying a group of parachutists when the accident occured. Emergency services told the media that there were 13 people wounded. The regional government put the figure higher, at 15 injuries. A helicopter was sent to the crash site to evacuate the wounded.

The crash occurred at a ski resort around noon on Saturday just as the aircraft took off, according to news reports, citing local rescue services.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.