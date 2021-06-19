 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

At least 7 killed, 13 injured after twin-engine plane crash-lands in southwest Siberia

19 Jun, 2021 05:00
Get short URL
At least 7 killed, 13 injured after twin-engine plane crash-lands in southwest Siberia
©  Telegram
Several people were killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine Let L-410 aircraft made an emergency landing in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, southwestern Siberia. A total of 20 people were reportedly on board the plane.

Officials said that the aircraft crashed after one of its engines failed. A decision was made to attempt an emergency landing once the problem was noticed, according to a source who spoke with Russian media. The plane was reportedly carrying a group of parachutists when the accident occured. Emergency services told the media that there were 13 people wounded. The regional government put the figure higher, at 15 injuries. A helicopter was sent to the crash site to evacuate the wounded.

The crash occurred at a ski resort around noon on Saturday just as the aircraft took off, according to news reports, citing local rescue services.

 

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies