'Butt Squad’ vid for sale: Organiser of Ukrainian model Dubai nudity scandal to auction behind-the-scenes clip of naked photoshoot

The photographer who made international news after staging a scandalous shoot on a Dubai balcony is set to cash in on his newfound fame, revealing that he will auction off an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of the infamous event.

Vitaly Grechin, a Ukrainian-American playboy photographer, has set up a website where he will offer the rights to the 26-second video "to the highest bidder."

"No one has seen this high-quality video, which clearly shows the immediate events leading up to the photoshoot," the website says.

Also on rt.com Ukrainian girl from infamous Dubai naked photoshoot scandal claims she was ‘beaten & raped’ by man she dated after returning home

"It will now be exclusively owned and viewable by the auction winner, who can use it, distribute it, or sell it as they see fit."

The video will be sold as a Non-fungible token (NFT), a digital asset sold via cryptocurrency and stored on a blockchain. An NFT guarantees that the asset is unique and only owned by one person.

In April, Grechin was arrested after staging the naked photoshoot on a high-rise balcony in the United Arab Emirates, which has strict rules against public nudity. More than a dozen models – all Ukrainian – were also arrested, with each of them facing a six-month jail term or a fine of 5,000 dirhams ($1,350). In the end, they were all deported.

"The Dubai Police warns against such unacceptable behaviors which do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society," the police said.

Grechin himself was also facing a lengthy stint in an Emirati prison but was eventually released after 22 days in jail and 15 days in Covid-19 isolation after testing positive. However, according to British tabloid The Daily Star, he had to pay significant legal costs to free the girls and himself, leading to this new money-making scheme.

Furthermore, alongside the video, the NFT comes with the right to invite members of the so-called 'Butt Squad' to a two-day event, where at least 15 of the girls "will be active and willing participants." The winning bidder may suggest any idea that the models can take part in, but the girls must all consent, the website says.

"With very few limitations as to the type of content the team can produce, these girls can star in a music video, a promotional campaign, or a TV show."

The website noted that the women would not consent to take part in any porn or other sexual acts.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!