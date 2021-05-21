Russia signs off on visa-free entry to country for all fans with tickets for this summer’s UEFA European Football Championship

Foreign football fans will be able to come to Russia for the European Football Championship this summer without a visa, after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a document waiving the requirement for supporters with tickets.

Saint Petersburg will be hosting seven games in UEFA Euro 2020, which was postponed until summer 2021 due to Covid-19. Anyone coming to Russia for one of these games will be able to enter and leave the country as many times as they want from 29 May until 2 July.

To get into Russia, a fan will need to have a ticket and a Fan-ID, which can be applied for online, as well as a negative Covid-19 test.

Speaking on Thursday, Alexey Sorokin, the head of the organizing committee for the games in Saint Petersburg, explained that a deal was struck with the national authorities to open the border for all fans, despite many travel restrictions still remaining in place.

“However, it must be remembered that we are organizing the tournament to be as safe as possible, and the permission to enter Russia [without visas] does not imply the cancellation of regulations that are in force throughout Russia, such as a negative PCR test,” Sorokin said.

Euro 2020 will be hosted in 11 different cities around Europe, with Russia’s games to be played at Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Arena, the home of national champions Zenit. Six teams will play in Russia, including Belgium, Poland and Sweden.

