Putin to meet Musk? Months after entrepreneur proposed chat with Russian President, Kremlin reveals ‘hope’ that plans can be made

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and space entrepreneur Elon Musk has not yet been arranged, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has revealed he hopes that a discussion between the two men will happen soon.

Speaking on Friday at an educational conference called 'New Knowledge,' at which Peskov introduced Musk's address to a crowd of students, Putin's press secretary explained that the Kremlin is open to a potential chat with the entrepreneur.

"We hope to have [a meeting] eventually," Peskov said, noting that preparations haven't started and a format is yet to be determined.

The idea for a meeting between Musk and Putin was initially proposed by the South African-born SpaceX creator in February, when he wrote to the Kremlin's official Twitter account suggesting a chat on the app Clubhouse.

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

"Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" he tweeted." It would be a great honor to speak to you."

In response, Peskov suggested that Putin would be open to the idea.

"First, we need to understand what it'll be. You know that President Putin does not use social networks, and does not personally run the accounts," Peskov said on Monday.

"In general, it is a very interesting proposal, but we need to first understand what he means, what is proposed."

