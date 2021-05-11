 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
As it happened: Russia mourns deaths of seven children & two staff slain in bloody Kazan school shooting by teen gunman (PHOTOS)

11 May, 2021 17:29
© Ruptly
© Ruptly
Residents in the Volga city of Kazan have begun laying flowers for the victims of a shooting that left at least nine dead and more than a dozen injured at School No. 175. A 19-year-old former student has since been detained.

Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of the majority Muslim Russian region of Tatarstan, of which Kazan is the capital, has declared Wednesday to be a day of mourning in honor of those who lost their lives.

Riot police officers work at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Riot police officers work at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
As it happened: Russia mourns deaths of seven children & two staff slain in bloody Kazan school shooting by teen gunman (PHOTOS)
Tatarstan's regional President Rustam Minnikhanov, center, arrives at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021 © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Relatives of the victims are seen at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021/ © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Relatives of the victims are seen at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021/ © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Psychologists work with relatives of the victims at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Psychologists work with relatives of the victims at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Paramedics work at the scene of the tragedy near Gymnasium No. 175 where shooting has happened in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Paramedics work at the scene of the tragedy near Gymnasium No. 175 where shooting has happened in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
A man lays flowers to the scene of the tragedy near Gymnasium No. 175 where shooting has happened in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
A man lays flowers to the scene of the tragedy near Gymnasium No. 175 where shooting has happened in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
People lay flowers for Kazan school shooting victims outside the representative office of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow, Russia, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
People lay flowers for Kazan school shooting victims outside the representative office of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow, Russia, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
As it happened: Russia mourns deaths of seven children & two staff slain in bloody Kazan school shooting by teen gunman (PHOTOS)
Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko, center, and Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, left, arrive at the Kazan republican children's clinical hospital, where the wounded were hospitalized after shooting at the Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
As it happened: Russia mourns deaths of seven children & two staff slain in bloody Kazan school shooting by teen gunman (PHOTOS)
People light candles for Kazan school shooting victims outside the representative office of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan in Saint Petersburg, Russia, 11.05.2021. © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin

