WATCH: Moment 19-year-old Russian Ilnaz Galyaviev entered high school in Kazan before bloody rampage that killed at least eight

Russian online media outlet Mash has published footage showing the exact moment when 19-year-old shooter Ilnaz Galyaviev entered Kazan’s High School No. 175, shortly before he opened fire on students early on Tuesday morning.

In the video, posted online after the assailant was captured, Galyaviev can be seen walking up to the school and pointing a weapon at someone just outside the building.

Another clip, also published by Mash, shows the killer walking down a Kazan street, carrying a firearm in his hand. Filmed at 9:24am local time, Galyaviev is seen wearing a mask and waving his gun at a passer-by.

According to local authorities, Galyaviev went on to kill one teacher and seven students, sending many more to hospital. Reports from news agency RIA Novosti suggest that two of the pupils had died after jumping out of the window to escape gunfire.

Prior to the terrorist attack, Galyaviev had announced his intention to kill on social media, calling himself a "god."

Kazan is located around 700 kilometers east of Moscow and is the capital of Tatarstan, a Muslim-majority republic. With over 1.2 million residents, Kazan is often referred to as the 'third capital of Russia.'

Following the shooting, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered National Guard head Viktor Zolotov to begin an emergency review of gun laws and impose new restrictions on the types of weapons that can be owned by civilians.