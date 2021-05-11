Reports of shootings & multiple deaths at school in capital of Tatarstan as Russian media claims one attacker still in building

At least nine people are reported to have died during a shooting at a school in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, on Tuesday morning, Moscow news agency TASS has reported, citing a source in the emergency services.

An unnamed official told reporters that "nine people have been killed, including eight children and a teacher. 10 people have been injured, and four of them hospitalized."

Footage has begun to emerge of children being treated for injuries in the grounds outside School No. 175 in the central Russian city, with reports that students and teachers are still being evacuated from the location. TASS says that some have leapt from windows to escape the shooting.

One alleged attacker is said to have been detained and has been identified as a 17-year-old male. Another is believed to still be in the building.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov arrived at the scene later on Tuesday morning, speaking with officers outside the school.

The incident occurred as Russian workplaces and institutions returned from a 10-day national holiday, marking both Labor Day and the 76th anniversary of Soviet Russia's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Kazan, located around 800km of Moscow, known as "the third capital of Russia," is a city of over 1.2 million people and the largest in the mostly Muslim region of Tatarstan.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW