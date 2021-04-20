US Ambassador to Russia to return to America: Sullivan heads home after advice from Moscow to go to Washington for 'consultations'

US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is to head back to America this week after a Kremlin official recommended he return home “for thorough, serious consultations,” amid mounting tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The diplomat has been reportedly reluctant to leave the country, with US news outlet Axios saying that he wanted to stay in Moscow, and would not go home unless he was expelled. Now, it appears he has taken the ‘advice’, and will return this week.

“I believe it is important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia,” an official statement from the ambassador said. “Also, I have not seen my family in well over a year, and that is another important reason for me to return home for a visit.”

Also on rt.com Biden’s new ‘good cop, bad cop’ routine with Russia runs risk of Moscow deciding it has nothing to gain from good US relations

He further noted that he would return to Moscow in the coming weeks, before any potential summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The suggestion for Sullivan to leave Russia came from Yury Ushakov, an aide of Putin. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained that Ushakov had “recommended” that the US ambassador “go to his capital city for thorough, serious consultations.”

The Kremlin recalled its own ambassador back to the Russian capital last month, to facilitate discussions with officials. There has been no decision yet on when, or if, he will return to Washington.

Also on rt.com Only ‘in the right circumstances’: US National Security Advisor Sullivan says possible Biden-Putin meeting not yet ‘on the books’

Last week, in response to alleged Russian cyberattacks and interference in the 2020 US presidential election, Biden imposed brand new sanctions on Moscow, targeting the country's economy. Russia announced tit-for-tat measures, asking ten US diplomats to leave Moscow and barring entry to various high-ranking officials.

Sullivan has been the US ambassador to Russia since late 2019, when he was appointed by then-President Donald Trump. After the inauguration of Biden, he was asked to stay on indefinitely in the role.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!