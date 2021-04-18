1,700 bikini-clad snowboarders & skiers hit Siberian slopes to close season in style (VIDEO)

Thousands of winter sports lovers dressed in nothing but bikinis or swim shorts have raced down the slopes in Russia’s Kemerovo Region as part of an annual event to mark the end of the Siberian ski season.

Some 1,700 people braved the icy temperatures to take part in the sexy descent at the popular Sheregesh ski resort on Saturday, according to the organizers.

Despite the numbers being impressive, they fell short of a Guinness world record for the most crowded semi-naked downhill event, which was set at the same location a few years ago.

The reason for that is the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevented foreign guests from making it to the Siberian slopes this time.

Nonetheless, the Russian daredevils still had a lot of fun, while also getting a ton of cool content for their social media pages.

Marking the conclusion of the skiing season, the bikini event is held at the resort every year as part of the Grelka Fest, which also includes concerts, carnivals, and other activities.

