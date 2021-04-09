 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

A chance to chat with cosmonauts: RT to livestream Q&A marking anniversary of 1st manned space flight

9 Apr, 2021 07:28
Get short URL
A chance to chat with cosmonauts: RT to livestream Q&A marking anniversary of 1st manned space flight
International Space Station ©  NASA via Getty Images
Next week marks 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, and RT’s going all out to mark the occasion, by hosting a livestream with three cosmonauts.

But today, just several days before the anniversary of Gagarin’s journey is celebrated on April 12, RT’s guest cosmonauts will be answering questions from the audience about their travels and day-to-day life on the ISS.

Andrey Borisenko was part of two long duration missions to the International Space Station. Sergey Ryazansky has two missions and four space walks under his belt. And Anna Kikina is Russia’s only active female cosmonaut and is expected to fly to the ISS next year.

She was also among the latest role models chosen for Mattel’s ‘You Can Be Whoever You Want’ campaign, and has a Barbie doll modeled on her.

RT
©  roscosmos.ru

The Q&A session will also be joined by retired astronaut Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space. Hadfield took part in multiple space missions, including two flights of the now-defunct US Space Shuttle program.

Questions already submitted include how the cosmonauts deal with isolation, how they keep fit in zero gravity, and how they wash their clothes.

The LIVESTREAM will be available on RT’s social media channels at 7:30 PM BST, 8:30 CEST, 2:30 PM EDT on April 9.

Also on rt.com Roscosmos names Russian cosmonaut expected to fly to ISS aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon ship

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies