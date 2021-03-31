‘Russia’s most beautiful policewoman’ loses bid to get back badge & gun as court rejects claims against department over dismissal

Anna Khramtsova, who once won a competition to be dubbed ‘the Beauty of the Russian Guard,’ has lost a lawsuit against her former police chiefs after being fired from the force, reportedly over a security-breaching Instagram post.

In January, a court in the Ural region, where Khramtsova previously worked in the country’s internal military service, confirmed that she had brought a case “demanding she be reinstated in the agency and compensated for the harm caused” by her dismissal.

However, the local E1 news outlet reported on Wednesday that a spokesman for the Ekaterinburg court had confirmed “the claim has been completely denied.” In comments to the reporters, Khramtsova said that she would appeal the decision. “They are vilifying my identity as an employee,” she said.

Since winning the service’s Russia-wide National Guard beauty contest in 2019, she claimed her working life had become harder. “The competition I won only aggravated everything, and now there is a prejudiced attitude towards me,” she insisted.

Khramtsova became an internet sensation after claiming the title, but her otherwise promising career was cut short in December over a video posted to her Instagram, where she has 27,000 followers. It was reported that the clip offered a glimpse inside the high-security station where she worked, and she was sacked shortly afterwards.

The former guardswoman said, however, she had no interest in switching careers and becoming a full-time influencer or model. She previously told journalists that "service to the state, and my family, is my priority… it's not just a job for me."

