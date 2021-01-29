Siberian woman dubbed Russia's 'most beautiful police officer' sues service in bid to win back her badge & gun

With her blonde hair and an assault rifle, one Siberian police officer arrested hearts online. But now the woman once dubbed Russia's most beautiful cop is suing her former department for firing her from the service.

Anna Khramtsova became an internet sensation in 2019 after winning a competition to be named the "Beauty of the Russian Guard."

However, her promising career with the force in the Ural city of Ekaterinburg faltered in December over a video posted to her Instagram, where she has 27,000 followers. Reportedly, the clip gave viewers a glimpse inside the secretive station where she worked, representing a security breach. She was let go shortly afterwards.

Speaking to local news outlet URA.RU, the press service of the Leninsky Court of Ekaterinburg confirmed that Khramtsova is now suing the police service over the decision in a bid to get her badge and gun back. According to them, the ex-officer "filed a lawsuit demanding to reinstate her in the service and compensate for the harm caused by this."

Despite winning the title of most beautiful guardswoman, Khramtsova said that she had no interest in switching to modeling for glossy magazines. At the time, she told journalists that "service to the state, and my family, is my priority… it's not just a job for me."

