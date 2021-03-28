Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan announces he will resign in April

Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s embattled prime minister, has pledged to resign next month, amid pressure in the wake of the disastrous defeat to Azerbaijan in last year’s war for the breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Armenian leader said he has no intention to relinquish power. Instead he plans to be an acting prime minister during a campaign before snap general election, which he earlier promised to hold on June 20. Armenian constitution requires dissolution of the parliament before an early election is conducted. This in turn requires the prime minister to resign and MPs not appointing a replacement within two weeks.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW