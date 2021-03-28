 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan announces he will resign in April
28 Mar, 2021 12:18
FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia October 13, 2020. ©  Hayk Baghdasaryan / Photolure via REUTERS
Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s embattled prime minister, has pledged to resign next month, amid pressure in the wake of the disastrous defeat to Azerbaijan in last year’s war for the breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Armenian leader said he has no intention to relinquish power. Instead he plans to be an acting prime minister during a campaign before snap general election, which he earlier promised to hold on June 20. Armenian constitution requires dissolution of the parliament before an early election is conducted. This in turn requires the prime minister to resign and MPs not appointing a replacement within two weeks.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

