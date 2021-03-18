 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Mar, 2021 15:11
‘I'll be damned!’: Stray deer adds excitement to commuters’ day in Moscow suburb (VIDEO)
© Mash
Another day, another out-of-place animal amuses Russian commuters. A video from a satellite city near Moscow shows a deer busying its way down a large street, much to the excitement of eyewitnesses.

The footage, published on Thursday on Russian social media, shows an unusual encounter in the city of Korolyov, located near the Russian capital. A deer was shown strolling carefully towards car traffic before crossing over to the sidewalk and making its way deep into a residential area. The excited cameraman filming the deer from inside a car can be heard repeatedly exclaiming the Russian version of "I'll be damned!" as his vehicle passes by. The encounter reportedly happened on Wednesday morning.

A big city like Moscow is not exactly known for regular wildlife sightings, but the parts to its northeast , including the satellite city Korolyov, are something of an exception. It borders the largest urban park in Europe, the Losiny Ostrov ("Elk Island" in Russian). An estimated population of 200 red deer make their home on the 125 square kilometers of the natural reserve.

Gorky Street, where the deer was spotted, is about 1.5 km from the border of the Losiny Ostrov, so imagining a stray deer wandering off to make a small traffic disruption is hardly a stretch. Deer, moose and boars are regularly spotted in the area and occasionally get caught on camera.

Also on rt.com Peak Russia? Man chased across streets of frozen Western Siberian city by ANGRY BEAR, before bus intervenes, in trope-heavy VIDEO

Earlier this week, a brown bear was filmed chasing a man down the street of a Western Siberian city. She was reportedly not a stray however, but a pet who’d managed to escape her cage, and went on to scare the residents of Nizhnevartovsk a little bit.

